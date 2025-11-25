Pinellas County deputies deliver Thanksgiving meals to families in need

The Brief A group of deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office added holiday giving to their routine patrol duties. The deputies, all part of the agency’s Community Policing Unit, spent the day dropping off meal boxes stuffed with ingredients for a full holiday dinner. This year marked the 22nd anniversary of the Thanksgiving distribution event.



A group of deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office added holiday giving to their routine patrol duties. This week, they loaded their vehicles with Thanksgiving meals and delivered them to families in need across the community.

The backstory:

The deputies, all part of the agency’s Community Policing Unit, spent the day dropping off meal boxes stuffed with ingredients for a full holiday dinner.

Big picture view:

Deputy Tyler Bentley says they have close connections to people in the neighborhoods they serve, so it was especially gratifying to deliver the meals to them.

22 years of giving:

The sheriff’s office partnered with Calvary Episcopal Church, Indian Rocks Beach Rotary, Beach Community Food Pantry and Publix.

This year marked the 22nd anniversary of the Thanksgiving distribution event.