Pinellas County deputies shop for children in need

article

Hundreds of children will have a present under the tree this Christmas – all thanks to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

More than a hundred deputies walked through the door of a Target Friday morning for more than 800 kids in need.

Deputies had wish lists in hand and shopping carts ready as they "Shop for Santa" and purchase items for children and families being assisted by the Sheriff's Christmas Sharing Project.

Shoppers will be spending $87,000 raised from this year’s "Ride & Run With the Stars" event, which was held at Fort DeSoto Park in early December.

While toys are mentioned on the wish lists, basic needs items like underwear, socks, a jacket or school clothes usually top the lists provided by the families.

The families in need were identified by Sheriff's Office members throughout the year.