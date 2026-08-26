Pinellas County Deputy Surprised With ‘KidsFirst Award’ for community service

The Brief Deputy Anthony Borbonio received the Juvenile Welfare Board’s KidsFirst Award on Wednesday. Borbonio has dedicated a decade to the Sheriff’s Office’s Community Policing Unit, becoming a trusted face in the High Point Community. The honor also included a $1,000 check.



A Pinellas deputy who has spent 10 years building bridges between law enforcement and residents received a surprise honor Wednesday for his dedicated service to local youth and families.

Deputy Anthony Borbonio of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Vibe Youth Empowerment Center expecting a routine shift, only to be greeted by a cheering crowd presenting him with the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County’s KidsFirst Award.

High Point community recognition

What we know:

The honor recognizes individuals who go above and beyond in their support of children and families. JWB leadership pointed to Borbonio’s long-standing presence in the High Point community as the driving force behind his selection.

"I did not expect it," Borbonio said. "I just do my job and try to do the best of my abilities and try to get with the neighborhood and kids and families and try to help out as much as I can."

"It just makes you feel like you're doing what you're supposed to be doing," Borbonio said. "This job has made me feel fulfilling and complete, and it makes me feel like I'm actually doing something."

Local youth and family support

The backstory:

Community leaders described Borbonio as a humble and compassionate presence who frequently goes beyond his official duties, including volunteering his personal days off to mow the lawn and maintain the grounds at the High Point Neighborhood Family Center.

In addition to his work with the Sheriff’s Office Community Policing Unit, Borbonio serves on the board for the High Point Neighborhood Family Center, advocating for youth programs, mentorship and local resources, and works alongside the JWB Mid-County Community Council.

Along with the recognition, Borbonio received a $1,000 award check, which he said will go straight into the bank.