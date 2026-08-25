St. Pete school bus carrying 27 students involved in crash

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The Brief Minor injuries were reported after a St. Petersburg High School bus carrying 27 students and two adults crashed with a car Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews shut down 9th Avenue North in both directions from MLK Street to Jackson Street while responding to the scene. Officials confirmed no students or adults required transportation to the hospital following the crash.



A school bus carrying more than 20 students crashed with another car in St. Petersburg Tuesday afternoon.

Details from St. Pete police

What we know:

The St. Pete Police Department said said they are currently at the scene of the crash, which happened at 9th Avenue North and 10th Street North.

It was a St. Petersburg High School bus, and according to police, was carrying 27 students and two adults when the crash happened.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash, but no one was taken to the hospital, officers confirmed.

9th Avenue North is closed in both directions from MLK Street to Jackson Street.

St. Pete bus crash investigation

What we don't know:

Police have not said what caused the crash or if any drivers will face traffic citations. Officials have not released details on the condition of the driver in the other vehicle involved.