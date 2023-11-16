1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Tampa Road in Pinellas County: FHP

A driver was killed and another was hospitalized with injuries after a crash on Tampa Road in Pinellas County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

READ: 14-year-old arrested in connection with deadly Ybor City mass shooting

According to the FHP, a Chevy pickup truck was driving west on Tampa Road, east of Lake St. George Drive. For unknown reasons, the driver of the truck lost control of the pickup, crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Honda Pilot.

The driver of the truck, a 58-year-old man from Palm Harbor, suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Pilot was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.