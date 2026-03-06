Tampa car dealer sentenced to prison, accused of $372K car loan fraud scheme

The Brief Tampa resident Mohamad Jihad Fakih, 27, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and attempting to export a stolen vehicle, according to the state attorney's office. Prosecutors say Fakih used his access as an auto wholesaler to submit fraudulent loan applications for vehicles that didn’t exist, pocketing the money once loans were approved. Investigators say the scheme also involved false insurance claims and an attempt to ship a stolen Rolls-Royce overseas, totaling more than $372,000 in losses.



A 27-year-old Tampa man is heading to federal prison after investigators say he used his position as a car dealer to submit fake loan applications and insurance claims.

Mohamad Jihad Fakih was sentenced to four and a half years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and attempting to export a stolen motor vehicle, according to the state attorney's office.

Fakih, who was found guilty in August 2025, was also ordered to forfeit $378,886.96 — the proceeds of "the conspiracy to commit wire fraud."

The backstory:

According to court documents, Fakih used his role as a car dealer and wholesaler to access a dealership website, "through which automobile financing applications could be submitted." He and an unidentified co-conspirator allegedly identified fake buyers, whose names were on the loan documents.

Investigators say Fakih and his co-conspirator would then submit these fake applications to financing companies for cars that didn’t actually exist.

After the loans were approved, the funds were disbursed to Fakih as the supposed seller, investigators say. He would then pocket the cash and give a cut to his co-conspirator and the fake buyers.

Dig deeper:

Federal prosecutors say Fakih also filed false insurance claims, reporting the vehicles as stolen.

Officials say this scheme involved at least six vehicles in the amount of at least $372,000.

Investigators say Fakih also attempted to export cars overseas. In one instance, Fakih is accused of arranging for a stolen Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV to be shipped in a container out of the Port of Savannah. However, U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted the container and seized the stolen Rolls-Royce before it could leave the country.

The entire case was investigated by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

What they're saying:

In a written statement, Fakih’s attorney, Mark O’Brien, told FOX 13, "My client accepted full responsibility for his actions."