Scammer uses malicious email to swipe tens of thousands of dollars from elderly Lithia woman: HCSO

article

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested 40-year-old Min Chen after he allegedly scammed an elderly woman. HCSO says the woman fell for the scam after clicking on a malicious email. Chen was charged with fraud of a person 65 years of age or older ($20,000 to $50,000), theft from persons 65 years of age or older ($10,000 to $50,000) and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection with an organized fraud scheme targeting the elderly.

What we know:

According to HCSO, on February 23, 2026, detectives were alerted that an 81-year-old woman was actively being scammed at her home in Lithia. HCSO says the scammer was identified as Min Chen, 40, a non-U.S. citizen.

Detectives say they believe the scammers gained remote access to the woman's computer after she clicked on a scam email, and convinced her they had accidentally deposited $50,000 into her bank account. HCSO says the woman had withdrawn $24,000 from her bank and gave the money to an unidentified courier.

READ MORE: Florida men caught with meth inside Hello Kitty bag during Hernando County traffic stop: HCSO

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say after the scammers received the funds, the courier sent the woman a fake receipt and arranged for another payment on the following day.

On February 24, the woman was told to provide $25,000 to a courier. This time, detectives coordinated with the woman and used simulated currency during the scheduled pickup.

Officials say Chen arrived at the woman's home to pick up the money. Under surveillance of detectives, Chen was later arrested at a nearby plaza. Detectives saw the fake money removed from the packaging and placed on the vehicle's center console.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Chen has been charged with:

Organized fraud of a person 65 years of age or older ($20,000 to $50,000)

Theft from persons 65 years of age or older ($10,000 to $50,000)

Unlawful use of two-way communications device

Chen told investigators that he is not a citizen of the United States, holds Canadian citizenship, and is originally from China.

What they're saying:

"This arrest demonstrates our commitment to protecting our senior citizens from those who seek to exploit them," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We encourage families to speak with elderly loved ones about common scam tactics and to report suspicious activity immediately."

READ MORE: Copper wire thieves targeting Manatee County's streetlights system: 'Roads go dark'

What's next:

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing.