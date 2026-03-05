Woman coming home from church claims she hit a bump before deadly Winter Haven motorcycle crash: PCSO

article

The Brief A deadly motorcycle crash is under investigation in Polk County. It happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of 3rd St SW and Ave G SW in Winter Haven. Investigators said the woman who crashed head-on into a motorcyclist showed no signs of impairment during a DUI screening and has no criminal or adverse driving history.



What we know:

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of 3rd St SW and Ave G SW in Winter Haven.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a 2025 Nissan Rogue was traveling northbound on 3rd Street SW when the driver’s back bumper struck the front of a 2020 Ford truck as she tried to change lanes.

Post-impact, the driver of the truck told investigators that he saw the Nissan enter the median and cross over into the southbound lanes onto oncoming traffic.

Investigators said the Nissan then crashed head-on into a motorcycle that was being driven by 23-year-old Bryson Love.

Love, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and came to a rest in the roadway, according to PCSO.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

According to investigators, the Nissan continued northbound, striking several curbs and going over shoulders before reaching the intersection of Avenue C SW, where it crossed onto the shoulder and made low-speed contact with a 2022 BMW.

The driver of the Nissan told investigators that her vehicle rolled to a stop after hitting the BMW.

The BMW’s driver was not injured and there was minor damage to the vehicle, according to PCSO.

Video showed the driver of the Nissan getting out of her vehicle, distraught and asking for law enforcement to be called.

She was taken to an area hospital due to slightly elevated blood pressure and neck pain and was medically cleared. The other drivers were not injured.

Investigators said the Nissan’s driver told them that she was returning home from church and lost control of her vehicle after she felt a ‘bump’ after turning onto 3rd Street SW.

Investigators said the woman showed no signs of impairment during a DUI screening and has no criminal or adverse driving history.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.