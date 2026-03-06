1 critically injured in Pasco County animal incident involving 7 dogs: PCFR

The Brief Seven dogs have been quarantined after a person was bitten by an animal in Dade City on Friday. According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, the person who was bitten was flown to an area hospital by helicopter and is in critical condition. The seven dogs were taken to Pasco County Animal Services for quarantine.



What we know:

It happened at 37439 Fiesta Dr. in Dade City.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, the person who was bitten was flown to an area hospital by helicopter and is in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation.

The seven dogs were taken to Pasco County Animal Services for quarantine.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many dogs bit the person or what provoked the attack.

The person involved has not been identified.