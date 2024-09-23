Pinellas County man becomes pro at helping others harden their homes ahead of big storms

Jeff Fuller has figured out a way to seal his waterfront home up tight, staying dry through feet of flooding last year. Now, he travels to neighborhoods across the Tampa Bay area helping people make quick fixes to harden their homes before big storms.

He got more than 80 calls on Monday ahead of the tropical system that's expected to be Helene.

"I personally believe that this is going to be worse than Idalia. I also believe that the storm surge is going to be unlike anything we've seen," said Fuller, who started stormprepper.com services. "I expect that it will be in my pool up against the back of my house, and I expect waves to be breaking into my pool."

He has been to bad flood zones, to build flooding barriers, to help protect outdoor outlets and seal up door frames with Seel-N-Peel.

"I can show people how to waterproof their homes. I can show them the techniques we've developed out here, the different ideas, the different products we use, how we use them. And we try and do everything cheaply, securely, and make sure, above everything else, that everything works," said Fuller.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management also suggested protecting yourself and belongings inside your home, making sure you have flashlights, batteries, phone chargers, non-perishable food, water and any first aid needs.

"I tell every time I walk around a home, or I see somebody, I tell them three things. Be meticulous. Be thorough and slow down. I try and take the stress out of a hurricane prep," Fuller said.

Fuller comes to people’s houses free of charge, to do walk around's and make sure you’re prepared, and he will be around Pinellas County in the coming days. He can be found at floodprepper.com.

