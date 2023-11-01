Pinellas County man, woman arrested for child sex crimes: PCSO

article

Deputies have arrested a man and woman they say performed sexual acts on a child under the age of 16 and video recorded the incident.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating after receiving a report of inappropriate conduct between 26-year-old Brandon Green, 21-year-old Autumn Jenkins and the victim.

Detectives say through interviews and investigative techniques, they learned that the crime occurred more than once and in several different locations.

According to detectives, Green and Jenkins both performed sexual acts on the victim and video recorded the incident. Afterward, Jenkins sent the videos to Green, according to PCSO.

PCSO says when Jenkins was interviewed by detectives, she admitted to engaging in sexual acts with the victim, recording the incidents, and transmitting the recordings. Detectives say Green denied the allegations. Both were arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

Jenkins is facing charges of lewd and lascivious molestation, seven counts of possession of child pornography, promoting the sexual performance of a child, unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Green has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation, eight counts of possession of child pornography, promoting the sexual performance of a child, unlawful use of a two-way communications device.