3 arrested in Polk County’s largest fentanyl seizure: Sheriff Grady Judd

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it recently made the largest fentanyl seizure in the county’s history.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd stated that three people were arrested in connection with the fentanyl and two of the three were in the country illegally from Mexico.

Judd, along with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, 10th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Brian Haas, 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Susan S. Lopez, and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass, is expected to provide more details during a press conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

