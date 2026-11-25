The Brief A Winter Haven woman has been charged with attempted murder in Polk County after allegedly speeding off with a truck owner trapped in the bed. Deputies stopped the stolen Ford F-150 near Lakeland after the driver crashed into a ditch, injuring the victim's face and head. Sheriff Grady Judd said the suspect admitted she tried to kill the man by flinging him out of the moving pickup truck.



A 26-year-old Winter Haven woman is behind bars on an attempted murder charge after deputies said she stole a pickup truck with its owner clinging to the bed and crashed near Lakeland on Monday.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a deputy saved the victim’s life after spotting the man waving frantically for help from the back of the speeding truck.

Winter Haven truck theft

Timeline:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the truck's registered owner was delivering car parts inside Villeda Collision Body Shop at 1315 42nd Street NW in Winter Haven around 2:15 p.m., when he walked outside and saw a woman he didn’t know sitting inside his white 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The owner told deputies he approached the vehicle and ordered her to get out, but she locked the doors. As she started to take off, investigators said the man climbed into the truck bed to stop the theft, and she sped away with him in the back.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

The woman drove recklessly from Winter Haven through K-Ville while the victim screamed for help and tried to flag down drivers, prompting a woman in the Auburndale area to call 911, according to PCSO. Around 2:34 p.m., a deputy sitting at the intersection of Fish Hatchery Road and U.S. 92, just outside Lakeland, said he saw the white pickup turn right onto Fish Hatchery Road.

The victim was reportedly frantically pointing at the driver inside the cab and waving at the deputy. The deputy said he turned on his emergency lights and siren to make a traffic stop, but the driver immediately left the road, drove over a grass hill and crashed into a ditch.

The abrupt stop threw the victim into the cab of the truck, leaving him bleeding profusely from a gash on his head, according to Judd. Polk County Fire Rescue took the man to the hospital, where he received stitches for a deep cut to his right eyebrow and forehead.

Sheriff Grady Judd reacts

What they're saying:

Deputies took the driver, identified as Layla Soleil Saumier Fernandez, of Winter Haven, into custody. When deputies first questioned Fernandez, they said she refused to give her name, and she later pretended to be deaf and only 15 years old.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators said Fernandez eventually admitted to stealing the truck and trying to kill the victim by flinging him out of the truck bed while she was driving.

"The suspect has no regard for human life. She intended to kill the victim, and in fact she told deputies she thought she killed him when she crashed. Without a doubt, this woman will kill someone someday unless she is locked up in prison," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Polk County criminal charges

Dig deeper:

Investigators said Fernandez had methamphetamine when she was arrested and charged with attempted murder while engaged in kidnapping, kidnapping with infliction of bodily harm, carjacking, fleeing to elude resulting in serious injury, reckless driving with serious injury, grand theft motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, culpable negligence inflict actual harm, false ID to law enforcement, resisting, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended/revoked.

According to the sheriff's office, Fernandez has a prior criminal history that includes charges of grand theft motor vehicle, affray, multiple batteries, resisting with violence, drug possessions, and false name and ID to law enforcement.