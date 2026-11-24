The Brief A thief convinced valets at a downtown Tampa hotel to hand over the keys to a woman's $150,000 Mercedes G-Wagon on Friday. Tampa police tracked the stolen SUV using its GPS system and arrested 28-year-old Payton Strain roughly 30 minutes after receiving the call. The victim recovered her vehicle undamaged, though she remains shaken and questioned why valets did not verify the ticket numbers with the keys.



A man faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after convincing valets at a downtown Tampa hotel to hand over the keys to another person's $150,000 Mercedes G-Wagon on Friday, according to police.

Downtown Tampa hotel valet theft

What we know:

Stella Stolper left her SUV with valets at the Marriott Waterside around 11 a.m. on Friday, she said. When she returned with her ticket around 4 p.m., valets searched several times before telling her someone had picked up the vehicle at 2 p.m.

Tampa police said the suspect made it seem to the valet parkers like the SUV belonged to him. He told the attendants he was ready to leave and drove off.

Tampa police GPS vehicle tracking

Timeline:

Police used the Mercedes' GPS tracking system to follow the SUV to Davis Islands and then along Bayshore Boulevard. Officers stopped the vehicle at about 5:05 p.m. on Platt Street under the convention center, bringing the joyride to an end about 30 minutes after they were called.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Payton Strain, whose address is listed as "at large," according to police. Authorities said he briefly fought with officers as they tried to take him into custody.

Suspect charges and legal status

By the numbers:

Strain is currently in jail facing four charges: Grand theft auto, driving without a license, assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer.

Vehicle owner reaction and aftermath

What they're saying:

Stolper said she would not have believed the theft if it had happened to someone else and found miscellaneous garbage inside the SUV after getting it back.

"I don't know what to think. I would think in today's day and age, and with the value of the car, somebody would have verified the numbers on the ticket with the keys," Stolper said.

"Fortunately, there was no damage. Um, you know, I had it cleaned, but I'm just thankful that I'm okay. The car's okay. And I'm going to look for a way to move forward from this incident," she added.

Valet parking company response

What we don't know:

The third-party parking company that operates the lot did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Officials have not yet released further details on how the suspect convinced attendants the car was his without a matching ticket.