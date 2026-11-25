The Brief Heavy rain, severe weather and strong west winds are disrupting Thanksgiving travel across Florida through Thursday morning. Coastal flood advisories cover Florida's west coast Wednesday night as flooding threats persist along the east coast. Cooler air arrives in the 60s for Thanksgiving under mostly cloudy skies before more rain returns early next week.



Travelers heading north across Florida face hazardous rain and developing winds through Thursday morning as severe weather and coastal flooding threaten parts of the state.

While steady rain clears central Florida Wednesday afternoon, heavy downpours and gusty conditions will linger into Thanksgiving before cooler temperatures settle in for the holiday weekend.

Florida severe weather risks

What we know:

Steady rain will depart central Florida on Wednesday afternoon, according to the forecast. However, heavy rain and possible severe weather will continue across South Florida, bringing additional flooding risks to the state's east coast.

A second, lighter round of rain will push through Wednesday evening before cooler air arrives for Thanksgiving. Along the west coast of Florida, a coastal flood advisory is in effect with strong west winds expected Wednesday night.

Unconfirmed Florida storm details

What we don't know:

Forecasters have not yet released specific rainfall totals or exact wind speeds for the coastal flood advisory area. Officials also have not detailed which specific roadways or counties will experience the heaviest flooding along the east coast.

Thanksgiving highway travel impacts

Why you should care:

Developing winds and lingering rain will create difficult driving conditions for travelers heading north over the next 24 hours. Motorists leaving ahead of Thanksgiving should prepare for wet roads and gusty crosswinds through Thursday morning.

Holiday weekend temperature drop

What's next:

High temperatures across Florida will likely remain in the 60s for the next several days following the Wednesday evening rain. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the weekend before another round of rain moves into the state early next week.