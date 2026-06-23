Pinellas County tourism: Record spring saving residents money

The Brief Pinellas County spring tourism broke all-time records, generating more than $36 million in hotel bed taxes from February through April. The massive economic surge is saving local residents roughly $2,000 per household in property taxes. Local officials credit an extended spring break and major sporting events for keeping area hotels and businesses booming.



A surge in tourism is bringing record-breaking economic impacts to Pinellas County.

Pinellas tourism boom

What we know:

Tourism generates an annual economic impact of more than $10 billion for the area, according to Visit St. Pete-Clearwater. Officials said the region just experienced its strongest spring on record.

Data shows 4.7 million people visited between February and April. Those visitors generated more than $36 million in Tourist Development Tax, also known as the hotel bed tax.

The tax money funds local projects like beach renourishment and community events. The visitor spending saved every household in the county about $2,000 in property taxes last year, according to agency leadership.

Shops and hotels also contributed nearly $400 million in sales and property taxes during fiscal year 2025. These businesses fund essential government services that residents rely on daily.

Extended spring break

By the numbers:

This year's tourism figures are outperforming last year's totals. April alone brought in $11.4 million in hotel bed taxes.

Major spring events helped draw the crowds, including the Grand Prix of St. Pete and the Valspar Championship. Officials noted that sports organizers view St. Petersburg and Clearwater as destinations that execute big events successfully.

April benefited heavily from an extended spring break. Visitors continued pouring into the area to see the local scene firsthand.

The Bilmar Beach Resort in Treasure Island neared 88% occupancy during April, breaking previous records for the resort.

Hurricane recovery rebound

What they're saying:

"It's amazing what the numbers that our tourists give us and spend, and that's just in the direct bed tax," Clyde Smith, general manager of the Bilmar Beach Resort, said. "That doesn't even count all the other spending that's going on and the jobs that are saved."

Local hospitality businesses are welcoming the surge following a tough period.

"We are so glad to see a full rebound, really, both in the hotels, our restaurants, in the area," Smith said regarding business after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Summer event data

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the final total economic impact from massive summer events like the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in St. Petersburg. The early June sports event drew more than 50,000 spectators as the only U.S. stop on the tour, according to event organizers.