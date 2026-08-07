Clearwater lightning strike: Family displaced after bolt hits home

The Brief A Clearwater lightning strike displaced a local family after hitting their house and sparking an attic fire on July 30. Emergency crews with Clearwater Fire & Rescue cut into sections of the Temple Street roof to douse the flames. The uninsured homeowners face an estimated $50,000 in repair costs while searching for temporary shelter.



A Clearwater family is picking up the pieces after lightning struck their home. That family faces a long road to recovery before they can move back home.

Clearwater Temple Street house fire

What we know:

Clearwater Fire & Rescue firefighters rushed to the Temple Street home around 3:30 p.m. on July 30 after lightning triggered an attic fire. First responders had to saw into several areas of the roofing to locate and extinguish the spreading flames.

Clearwater lightning strike damage impact

What they're saying:

Sarah Nunn was getting ready in her bathroom when the strike hit, describing the loud impact as feeling like a missile hit her home. Her 20-year-old daughter, Victoria Dudas, was parked in the driveway and dropped out of her car believing it exploded, only to find the bolt had hit her bedroom.

Family recovery cost breakdown

By the numbers:

Johnny Nunn estimates repairs will cost around $50,000 for the uninsured property, which sustained burn marks, water damage and massive roof holes. He expects it could take eight weeks or up to two months before his family can safely move back.

Despite the damage, he and his family remain focused on what matters most.

"This is just stuff, you know what I mean," he said. "My family can't be replaced."

Clearwater house fire community support

What you can do:

The family has launched an online fundraiser to assist with recovery costs and temporary housing expenses.