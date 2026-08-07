Clearwater lightning strike: Family displaced after bolt hits home
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Clearwater family is picking up the pieces after lightning struck their home. That family faces a long road to recovery before they can move back home.
Clearwater Temple Street house fire
What we know:
Clearwater Fire & Rescue firefighters rushed to the Temple Street home around 3:30 p.m. on July 30 after lightning triggered an attic fire. First responders had to saw into several areas of the roofing to locate and extinguish the spreading flames.
Clearwater lightning strike damage impact
What they're saying:
Sarah Nunn was getting ready in her bathroom when the strike hit, describing the loud impact as feeling like a missile hit her home. Her 20-year-old daughter, Victoria Dudas, was parked in the driveway and dropped out of her car believing it exploded, only to find the bolt had hit her bedroom.
Family recovery cost breakdown
By the numbers:
Johnny Nunn estimates repairs will cost around $50,000 for the uninsured property, which sustained burn marks, water damage and massive roof holes. He expects it could take eight weeks or up to two months before his family can safely move back.
Despite the damage, he and his family remain focused on what matters most.
"This is just stuff, you know what I mean," he said. "My family can't be replaced."
Clearwater house fire community support
What you can do:
The family has launched an online fundraiser to assist with recovery costs and temporary housing expenses.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Clearwater Fire & Rescue, who provided details on the fire response, as well as interviews with the affected family and previous reporting by FOX 13.