Polk County K9 shot: Suspect killed in Kathleen woods shootout

The Brief A suspect in a Polk County deputy-involved shooting died Thursday after opening fire from inside a tent in Kathleen. Critical injuries struck 7-year-old K9 Ace, who took a gunshot wound to his leg while protecting responding deputies. Emergency medical teams rushed the wounded police dog to surgery before arranging an airlift for specialized veterinary care.



Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd credits a K9, who was shot and critically injured by a suspect, with saving the lives of three deputies Thursday evening.

The suspect, Angel Bowers, in the deputy-involved shooting was killed, and 7-year-old K9 Ace is now fighting for his life. The K9 was rushed to an emergency vet and will be airlifted for advanced treatment.

K9 shot in Kathleen

What we know:

Judd said this started when Bowers, who was already facing charge of unlawful sex with a minor, failed to make a court appearance on Monday. A warrant was issued for him, and a bondman was trying to locate him Thursday morning.

The bondsman was later told the suspect was at his tent in the woods off of Rushing Road in Kathleen. Polk County deputies arrived to assist, including K9 Ace with his handler.

Pictured: K9 Ace. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies approached the tent in the woods just after 6:15 p.m., the suspect opened fire from inside his tent, and Judd said his deputies returned fire.

K9 Ace was hit during the deputy-involved shooting, and immediately rushed to an emergency vet clinic for treatment. Deputies said Bowers was pulled from the tent, and medics confirmed to deputies that he was dead.

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K9 Ace's condition

Dig deeper:

K9 Ace was shot in the front leg during the shooting. Judd said he did almost bleed out before receiving medical treatment.

He did make it to the emergency vet clinic, where he was in surgery Thursday evening. The 7-year-old dog is now being flown to an advanced care facility.

Pictured: K9 Ace in surgery after being injured in the shooting in Kathleen. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Judd said Ace is not out of the woods yet, and is still fighting for his life after the significant injury.

Sheriff Grady Judd statements

What they're saying:

Judd said during the news conference late Thursday evening that the suspect "got exactly what he asked for." He called K9 Ace's actions heroic and credited him for saving the lives of responding deputies.

Pictured: Angel Bowers. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

"Ace was shot protecting not only his handler but the other deputies that arrived," Judd said.

Judd said the investigation into this shooting remains active and is in the hands of the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident task force.