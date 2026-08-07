'One Tampa' tower: Downtown high-rise tops off at 42 stories
TAMPA, Fla. - Construction workers and developers gathered at the corner of Tampa and Twiggs streets to celebrate the topping-off of downtown Tampa's tallest luxury residential skyscraper.
Downtown Tampa luxury tower
What we know:
The topping-off celebration honored 400 onsite workers who constructed the 42-story high-rise daily. The skyscraper features 225 luxury units starting at $1 million, with penthouses listed above $4 million.
"We have made a mark on the skyline of Tampa," said Steve Barber of Kolter Urban, the developer. "They've been working six, sometimes seven days a week for the last two years, and it is grueling in the heat, in the sometimes cold, in the rain. We've endured two hurricanes."
"One Tampa" is the tallest luxury tower downtown, with its units already 70% sold.
Downtown Tampa residential expansion
The backstory:
Just 16 years ago, the Tampa Downtown Partnership says there were about 3,400 units downtown. Today, there are more than 11,000.
Although units starting at $1 million are not considered affordable housing, city leaders emphasized that Tampa requires living spaces at every price point.
"This city is changing more this decade than it has in my entire life," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. "The fact that we have been able to grow very intentionally and very thoughtfully is important."
Downtown Tampa future timeline
What's next:
Construction on the high-rise is expected to finish in roughly one year. The first buyers are scheduled to move into the building during the fall of 2027.
"It's truly changing this place that I grew up in," said Jeff Callahan of Moss Mid-Florida, "and that I love deeply."
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from representatives of developer Kolter Urban, the Tampa Downtown Partnership, contractor Moss Mid-Florida, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.