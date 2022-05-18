Pinellas County updates evacuation zones for nearly 48,000 households ahead of hurricane season

Nearly 48,000 Pinellas County households will have a new evacuation zone this hurricane season, and officials are urging residents to check their zones.

The county’s Emergency Management updated the zones, adding that it’s all based on the latest storm surge data models from the National Hurricane Center, along with more accurate elevation data. The changes impact about 93,000 residents.

Officials say knowing your evacuation zone is one of the most important steps in preparing for hurricane season.

Once you know your risk, you can make a plan for what you and your family will do if Pinellas County is in the cone of uncertainty.

County officials say residents can check their evacuation zone by heading to storm.pinellascounty.org or calling 727-453-3150 from landlines only.

