St. Petersburg City Council considers autonomous food delivery robots
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Your next takeout order in St. Petersburg could soon be delivered by a robot.
Autonomous food delivery in St. Pete
What we know:
The St. Petersburg City Council is taking initial steps to explore bringing autonomous food delivery services to the city. It’s a move aimed at helping local eateries navigate parking shortages.
Council Member Deborah Figgs-Sanders brought the proposal forward during a recent council meeting, suggesting the technology could serve dense restaurant districts where parking is scarce.
"I'm a strong advocate for small business, and in some travels, I saw a unique method of supporting small restaurants," Figgs-Sanders said. "This would do is help support some of our smaller restaurants in regards to food delivery."
What we don't know:
City leaders will also examine the potential pros and cons of the service, alongside the scope of the city's regulatory authority. Figgs-Sanders noted that a company previously applied to launch autonomous operations in St. Petersburg a couple of years ago, though the plan never materialized.
Future discussions
What's next:
The topic moves next to the City Council's Public Services and Infrastructure Committee for further discussion.
The Source: Information in this story is from the St Pete City Council and the City of St. Pete.