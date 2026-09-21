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St. Petersburg City Council considers autonomous food delivery robots

By
FOX 13 News
St. Petersburg
Published September 21, 2026 6:08 PM EDT
Published September 21, 2026 6:08 PM EDT
Council to explore autonomous food delivery
Council to explore autonomous food delivery

Council to explore autonomous food delivery

In the future, your takeout order in St. Pete could be delivered by a robot. City council voted in favor of exploring the next steps in bringing autonomous delivery robots to the city. FOX 13's Kailey Tracy reports. 

The Brief

    • The St. Petersburg City Council is exploring the use of autonomous food delivery robots.
    • Council Member Deborah Figgs-Sanders proposed the initiative to support small restaurants in areas with limited parking.
    • The city's Public Services and Infrastructure Committee will discuss the next steps and potential regulations.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Your next takeout order in St. Petersburg could soon be delivered by a robot.

Autonomous food delivery in St. Pete

What we know:

The St. Petersburg City Council is taking initial steps to explore bringing autonomous food delivery services to the city. It’s a move aimed at helping local eateries navigate parking shortages.

Council Member Deborah Figgs-Sanders brought the proposal forward during a recent council meeting, suggesting the technology could serve dense restaurant districts where parking is scarce.

"I'm a strong advocate for small business, and in some travels, I saw a unique method of supporting small restaurants," Figgs-Sanders said. "This would do is help support some of our smaller restaurants in regards to food delivery."

What we don't know:

City leaders will also examine the potential pros and cons of the service, alongside the scope of the city's regulatory authority. Figgs-Sanders noted that a company previously applied to launch autonomous operations in St. Petersburg a couple of years ago, though the plan never materialized.

Future discussions

What's next:

The topic moves next to the City Council's Public Services and Infrastructure Committee for further discussion.

The Source: Information in this story is from the St Pete City Council and the City of St. Pete.

St. PetersburgFood and DrinkConsumerTechnology