Tampa Bay Rays unveil fan-voted road jerseys ahead of Yankees matchup

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The Brief Tampa Bay Rays revealed a new road uniform featuring "Tampa Bay" across the chest, debuting against the New York Yankees. The fan-voted design features updated rainbow electric gradient colors, modern ray placement, and modern navy cap replacing Columbia blue. Preorders opened at Tropicana Field team store Monday, while new 2029 ballpark seat deposits are open online.



The Tampa Bay Rays unveiled a new road uniform featuring "Tampa Bay" across the front, which will debut on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay Rays Road Uniform

What we know:

The Tampa Bay Rays revealed a new primary road uniform on Monday, putting "Tampa Bay" back on the front of their jerseys as the club solidifies its long-term future in the region. The new design replaces the Columbia blue jerseys featuring the burst logo and will serve as the primary road look moving forward.

Fans voted for and selected the design during a social media poll in March. The uniform makes its on-field debut on Tuesday against the New York Yankees during Game 2 of a doubleheader starting at 7:05 p.m.

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Rays

Similar to the City Connect jerseys introduced in 2024, the top reads "Tampa Bay" across the chest, offering a modern take on the original road grays worn between 1998 and 2000. The front gradient uses updated electric colors mirroring the original home Devil Rays set, which returned to the style guide in 2023. The cap updates the original 1998 look by swapping black swatches for modern navy blue. Additionally, the ray on the jersey front has been repositioned across the buttons to close the gap between the lettering and the logo.

‘Celebrating long-term commitment to Tampa Bay’

What they're saying:

"These uniforms celebrate our long-term commitment to Tampa Bay," said Rays Chief Executive Officer Ken Babby. "As our team travels the country, we do so with tremendous admiration for our home. Tampa Bay is always in our hearts and that’s why we will wear it across our chest. We are particularly proud that our fans helped choose this design, and we love the fact they want the baseball world to see 'Tampa Bay' when we play on the road."

How to get a new Rays shirt & seats at new ballpark

What you can do:

Preorders opened Monday at the Bay Republic Team Store at Tropicana Field.

Fans looking ahead to the team's new ballpark opening in 2029 can secure seats by placing a $19.98 deposit at NewBallpark.RaysBaseball.com.

New Uniform Details

What we don't know:

if additional fan merchandise or alternative cap styles featuring the new design will be added to the team store later this season.