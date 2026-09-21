7 injured after Breeze bus hits SCF sign in Sarasota County crash: SCSO

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The Brief Seven people were injured after a crash between a Breeze bus and another vehicle sent the bus crashing into a State College of Florida sign in south Sarasota County, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Emergency crews rushed four people to local hospitals, evaluated two at the scene, and treated another person who declined additional medical care, SCSO said. Deputies said traffic continues to flow normally with no road blockages reported near 8000 S. Tamiami Trail.



Seven people were injured after a crash involving a Breeze bus and another vehicle caused the bus to hit the State College of Florida monument sign, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Sarasota Breeze bus crash

What we know:

The crash happened in the area of 8000 S. Tamiami Trail in south Sarasota County, the sheriff's office said.

Of the seven people injured, three were taken to Wellen Park Emergency for treatment, while another person was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice, according to SCSO.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

One person refused medical treatment, and two others were evaluated at the scene and released, according to the sheriff's office.

Despite the crash, officials said there was no road blockage in the area.

Crash cause and victim conditions

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not provide additional information about what caused the crash or the conditions of those injured.