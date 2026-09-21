7 injured after Breeze bus hits SCF sign in Sarasota County crash: SCSO
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - Seven people were injured after a crash involving a Breeze bus and another vehicle caused the bus to hit the State College of Florida monument sign, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Sarasota Breeze bus crash
What we know:
The crash happened in the area of 8000 S. Tamiami Trail in south Sarasota County, the sheriff's office said.
Of the seven people injured, three were taken to Wellen Park Emergency for treatment, while another person was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice, according to SCSO.
Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
One person refused medical treatment, and two others were evaluated at the scene and released, according to the sheriff's office.
Despite the crash, officials said there was no road blockage in the area.
Crash cause and victim conditions
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office did not provide additional information about what caused the crash or the conditions of those injured.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.