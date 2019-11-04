Pinellas detectives investigating explosion at bank ATM in Oldsmar

article

An investigation is underway after an overnight explosion occurred at a bank ATM in Oldsmar.

Pinellas County deputies responded to an alarm call at the BB&T bank on Tampa Road around 3:20 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they described an explosion to the drive-thru ATM, which is located on the south side of the building.

The view from SkyFOX showed the ATM at the end of the drive-thru lanes was significantly damaged, apparently blasted into several sections. Investigators had cordined off the parking lot and were documenting the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-6200.