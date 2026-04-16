Pinellas County high schools halt weapon detector pilot program after long lines, false alarms reported

The Brief Pinellas County Schools will soon pause their weapon detectors at Gibbs High School and Palm Harbor University High School to avoid testing disruptions. The pilot program launched on April 7 and was designed to last until the end of the school year. Parents and students cited several complaints, including long lines and frequent false alarms.



Starting next week, students at two Pinellas County high schools will no longer need to walk through weapon detectors. Pinellas County Schools is pausing its pilot program only 10 days after it began.

During Tuesday’s school board meeting, District Superintendent Kevin Hendrick said this move was made to avoid testing disruptions.

"The last day of this pilot will be Friday, April 17," Hendrick said. "To ensure there’s no impact, as our high schools begin international testing and then state testing."

The backstory:

The program was in place at Gibbs High School and Palm Harbor University High School.

Students reported long lines entering campus, along with frequent false alarms triggered by items such as laptops, scissors and metal water bottles.

Hendrick acknowledged the early challenges.

"As expected in the first couple days, it takes a little while for a new pattern," Hendrick said.

Parents also raised concerns during the same board meeting about how the rollout affected students. Among them was Nicole St. Leger, a mother of four with two students at Gibbs High School.

What they're saying:

"These machines are supposed to make our schools safer for our kids," St. Leger said. "Instead, there are long lines with students being stuck waiting outside of schools instead of being safe inside."

During a press conference on April 6, district leaders demonstrated how the system would work.

Sean Jowell, director of safety and security for Pinellas County Schools, described the process as quick and non-intrusive.

"It is a scan, it’s not intrusive whatsoever," Jowell said. "If something does alert it, if it’s a bag, we’re just going to do a bag check like we normally do."

Students said the experience didn’t match expectations, with weapon detectors turned off at times to keep lines moving.

"Students are choosing not [to] bring their school-issued computers because getting them through the line and screening is such a hassle," St. Leger said.

What's next:

The pilot was originally expected to run through May 29. However, Hendrick says his staff are now reviewing what worked and what didn’t.

"As a district, we’ve learned quite a bit from the implementation of this pilot," Hendrick said. "In terms of logistical support and planning for successful deployment."

District leaders are expected to present findings and next steps during a workshop in May.