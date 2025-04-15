Pinellas leaders urging residents to dispose of hazardous waste ahead of 2025 hurricane season

The Brief Pinellas County officials are urging residents to dispose of their hazardous waste safely as the 2025 hurricane season inches closer. There will be two drop-off sites available for Pinellas County residents.



Big picture view:

County officials said a last-minute rush to get rid of old gasoline and other hazardous chemicals overwhelms drop-off centers as residents prepare for incoming hurricanes each year. It often leads to long lines and fills the centers' bulk fuel tanks – sometimes to the point where staff has to turn residents away, according to the county.

But, to avoid delays and ensure everything is safely disposed of, Pinellas County said they are encouraging residents to drop off chemicals now – well ahead of June 1.

What they're saying:

"Many of these chemicals are fire hazards and could pollute your home and neighborhood during a hurricane," said Pinellas County Solid Waste Director Paul Sacco. "You’ll have enough to worry about as you prepare for a storm. Don’t wait till then to clear out these hazardous chemicals."

What you can do:

Pinellas County will offer two free drop-off sites for household hazardous waste such as gasoline, oil, paint and rechargeable batteries. The following sites will be open to residents:

Household Hazardous Waste Center, which is located at 2855 109th Avenue North in St. Petersburg. It will be open Tuesday-Friday and the first and third Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Household Hazardous Waste North, which is located at 29582 U.S. 19 North in Clearwater. It will be open on select Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The program is available only for Pinellas County households, and officials said a government-issued ID will be required to verify residency. For a full list of accepted items and quantity limits, visit Pinellas.gov/hhw. For more information on business waste, visit Pinellas.gov/bizwaste.

The Source: The information in this story was released by Pinellas County government officials.

