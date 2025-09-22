Pinellas Park officers rescue cat after hearing 'faint meowing' inside patrol car

The Brief Pinellas Park police officers rescued a cat after hearing faint meowing inside one of the patrol cars. The cat was taken to the BluePearl Pet Hospital.



A cat was rescued from a Pinellas Park patrol car after officers heard a faint meowing coming from one of their vehicles.

The garage staff and officers at the police department worked to find where the cat was before taking it to the BluePearl Pet Hospital.

Pictures from the rescue show them working to locate the cat.

The furry stowaway is confirmed to be safe and in good hands.

