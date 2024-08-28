Pinellas Park officials break ground on new sports park expected to help kids achieve dreams

A new youth sports park is coming to Pinellas County, and it’s going to put Pinellas Park on the map. They’re expecting athletes from around the country to visit their new fields, giving a boost to the economy.

They said they wouldn’t have been able to do it without the support of Florida’s former Speaker of the House, who has a love for his community.

The groundbreaking of the sportsplex will open the door to new opportunities in Pinellas Park.

"Coming to play baseball and softball, to us, it’s a big economic driver," said City Manager Bart Diebold.

"Getting local kids the opportunity to dream bigger," Pinellas Park Mayor Sandra Bradbury added.

The city said it’s not just about the money, it’s for kids in the community. They’re planning a new 40-acre sports facility along 66th Avenue North, and it’ll house up to six different fields, from baseball and softball to soccer and hockey.

"When you come from up North, say Ohio and St. Louis, you’re coming here for Spring Training. You’re also going to play baseball here now. We’ve never had that before. It’s a new opportunity," Diebold explained.

The city had planned to fix up the park, but a grant from the state allowed for the major upgrades.

"People coming here will get to experience something uniquely Florida," said Jason Clement, the CEO of The Sports Facilities Companies.

The name of the new facility has special meaning, honoring Florida’s former Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls.

"Nothing is more important to Chris than family, faith and Florida. And now facilities," Clement said.

"He knows the area. He’s from Dunedin. He knew the importance of this, and it snowballed from there and grew. You can’t ask for more than this," Diebold said.

Making sure future athletes have all the tools for success on the field.

"Pinellas Park has been very local. Help kids, do it for the kids," Diebold explained.

The facility will cost around $30 million, and it should open sometime in Summer 2025.

