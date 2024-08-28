Manatee rescued from retention pond after Debby released in Oldsmar

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A manatee rescued from a retention pond after Debby blew through the Tampa Bay area was released at Veterans Memorial Park in Oldsmar.

ZooTampa's manatee rescue team helped officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescue the manatee back on August 9. Officials said the animal was stranded at the Bicentennial Park in Oldsmar after Hurricane Debby.

Courtesy: ZooTampa

The manatee received a health assessment where ZooTampa's team gathered details about his body condition, circumference, body length, existing identifiers like scarring and more. According to officials, the manatee passed his health assessment.

READ: 2 rescued manatees newest guests at Clearwater Marine Aquarium's new manatee rehab center

Courtesy: ZooTampa

The animal was released back into open water at the Veterans Memorial Park in Oldsmar, which is just down the road from where the manatee was rescued.

Officials with ZooTampa said water levels during storms can get high enough for manatees to cross over the spillway that leads into a series of retention ponds. However, once water levels go back down, the stuck manatee has no way out.

Courtesy: ZooTampa

ZooTampa believes that's how this rescued manatee got stuck in the pond during Debby.

Teams from the FWC, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the University of Florida also helped with the rescue.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: