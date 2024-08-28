Manatee rescued from retention pond after Debby released in Oldsmar
OLDSMAR, Fla. - A manatee rescued from a retention pond after Debby blew through the Tampa Bay area was released at Veterans Memorial Park in Oldsmar.
ZooTampa's manatee rescue team helped officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescue the manatee back on August 9. Officials said the animal was stranded at the Bicentennial Park in Oldsmar after Hurricane Debby.
Courtesy: ZooTampa
The manatee received a health assessment where ZooTampa's team gathered details about his body condition, circumference, body length, existing identifiers like scarring and more. According to officials, the manatee passed his health assessment.
READ: 2 rescued manatees newest guests at Clearwater Marine Aquarium's new manatee rehab center
Courtesy: ZooTampa
The animal was released back into open water at the Veterans Memorial Park in Oldsmar, which is just down the road from where the manatee was rescued.
Officials with ZooTampa said water levels during storms can get high enough for manatees to cross over the spillway that leads into a series of retention ponds. However, once water levels go back down, the stuck manatee has no way out.
Courtesy: ZooTampa
ZooTampa believes that's how this rescued manatee got stuck in the pond during Debby.
Teams from the FWC, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the University of Florida also helped with the rescue.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter