Pinellas schools to reopen this week following Hurricane Milton

Pinellas County Schools released its plans to reopen schools following Hurricane Milton, which closed campuses last week as it barreled toward Florida's west coast.

District officials said schools will remain closed to students on Tuesday, October 15, and will reopen on Wednesday, October 16. Sports and activities will be allowed to resume on Tuesday if it's approved by the school's principal.

Officials said district and school staff will return to work on Tuesday, and that's when they'll finalize building preparations, run transportation routes, ensure cafeterias are ready to serve students and plan for the academic return of Pinellas County students.

Pinellas County Schools closed before Hurricane Milton to ensure students and staff could evacuate the area and make storm-related preparations. The storm brought record rain and wind to Florida, with many schools in the region flooding as close to 16 feet of rainfall saturated the county.

The school year's first quarter has been extended to Friday, Oct. 18, and the district plans to propose make-up days at the School Board Workshop on Oct. 22.

