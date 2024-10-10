Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Highlands County, Sumter County
9
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:45 AM EDT, Manatee County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:42 AM EDT until THU 8:45 AM EDT, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Citrus County, Pinellas County, Manatee County, Hernando County, Polk County, Sumter County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Hardee County, Pasco County, Sumter County, Hillsborough County, Citrus County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Pasco County
Rip Current Statement
from THU 5:45 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Sarasota County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Highlands County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Sumter County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Hardee County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Hernando County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 5:16 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM

Access to Pinellas County shut down due to hazardous conditions after Hurricane Milton

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 10, 2024 6:16am EDT
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Deputies say Pinellas County is currently shut down at the county lines due to severe damage from Hurricane Milton.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies are restricting access into the county until damage and safety assessments are completed. The barrier islands remain closed.

READ: Florida Power Outages: Hurricane Milton knocks out power to millions

PCSO says citizens should stay off all Pinellas County roadways due to hazardous conditions, including traffic light outages, downed powerlines, flooding, and significant debris blocking roadways.

St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and Lealman are without water, according to officials.

The sheriff's office is asking all residents to remain sheltered in place.

