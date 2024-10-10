Access to Pinellas County shut down due to hazardous conditions after Hurricane Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Deputies say Pinellas County is currently shut down at the county lines due to severe damage from Hurricane Milton.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies are restricting access into the county until damage and safety assessments are completed. The barrier islands remain closed.

READ: Florida Power Outages: Hurricane Milton knocks out power to millions

PCSO says citizens should stay off all Pinellas County roadways due to hazardous conditions, including traffic light outages, downed powerlines, flooding, and significant debris blocking roadways.

St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and Lealman are without water, according to officials.

The sheriff's office is asking all residents to remain sheltered in place.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: