Pinellas woman wins $1 million from scratch-off she bought at Publix

A Tarpon Springs woman struck gold during her trip to the grocery store.

The Florida Lottery said 49-year-old Amy Herrmann claimed a $1 million prize after purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Publix in Palm Harbor.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Herrmann bought a Gold Rush Limited ticket from the Publix located at 2886 Alternate 19, lotto officials said. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

