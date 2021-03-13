‘Plan ahead, arrive early’: Pinellas County hosts walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics

article

On Saturday, Pinellas County hosted walk-up vaccination clinics at three different locations across the county. With no appointment needed to get the vaccine, the lines filled up fast.

Over at the Community Health Centers of Pinellas in Clearwater, staff told FOX 13 they had 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine to distribute. The doors were scheduled to open at 9 a.m. However, people were in line as early as 5:30 a.m. to make sure they would be able to receive the vaccine.

By the time the doors opened, the line was wrapped around the building. People were not turned away and were allowed to wait to see if there would be a dose available for them, but many people decided to leave the line due to the limited number of vaccines available and the long line of people ahead of them.

Despite the long line, for those who were able to get the vaccine, they told FOX 13 that it was well worth it.

"I’m thrilled to have gotten this shot. I’m ready for it. I was ready for it two months ago," said Sonia Bermudez, who got in line at 5:45 a.m. to make sure she would receive her dose.

The county will be hosting more walk-up clinics in the coming week. Those who waited in line said it would be a good idea to plan ahead and arrive early.

"Come at least two and a half hours early," said Betty Jackson who waited with friends she brought to be vaccinated.

Clinics will resume Tuesday, March 16 and go through Friday, March 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Pinellas Park Center 7550 43rd St. N., Pinellas Park 33781

Clearwater Center 707 E. Druid Rd., Clearwater 33756

Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center 1344 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg 33712

