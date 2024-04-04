Plane crash injures two in Seffner

Two people suffered injuries after a small plane crashed in Seffner on Thursday, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

HCFR tells FOX 13 the plane went down near a vacant home at Parsons Avenue and Empire Drive at 3:25 p.m. Fire Rescue says a parachute on the plane got caught on a tree, which may have prevented the aircraft from going into power lines.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Investigators say two adults were onboard the plane and are listed as stable at the hospital.

There's no word on what may have caused the plane to crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

