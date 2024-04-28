Motorcyclist hits utility pole during deadly crash in Pasco County: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 35-year-old Tampa man died at a local hospital after losing control of his motorcycle on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the man was riding a Yamaha motorcycle and speeding south on Ehren Cutoff around 9:35 a.m.

At the intersection of Tower Road, the man lost control and left the road, according to officials. Authorities say once on the shoulder of the road, the motorcyclist hit a utility pole.

FHP says he was airlifted to an area hospital, which is where he died.

