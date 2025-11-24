Plane makes emergency landing near Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport: HCSO
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Three people are safe after a plane made an emergency landing in a field just a few miles away from the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport Monday afternoon.
The backstory:
According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the landing happened around 3:15 p.m. Medical assistance was not needed for the three occupants, who were able to walk away from the landing in the area of Silent Breeze Street and Wolf Road.
Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office
Initial reports were that the plane was having fuel and engine issues while traveling from Talladega, AL, to Lakeland, HCSO said.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Sheriff Al Nienhuis with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.