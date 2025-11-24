Plane makes emergency landing near Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport: HCSO

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief Three people are safe after a plane made an emergency landing in a field just a few miles away from the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport Monday afternoon. According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, medical assistance was not needed for the three occupants, who were able to walk away from the landing in the area of Silent Breeze Street and Wolf Road. Initial reports were that the plane was having fuel and engine issues while traveling from Talladega, AL, to Lakeland, HCSO said.



The backstory:

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the landing happened around 3:15 p.m. Medical assistance was not needed for the three occupants, who were able to walk away from the landing in the area of Silent Breeze Street and Wolf Road.

Initial reports were that the plane was having fuel and engine issues while traveling from Talladega, AL, to Lakeland, HCSO said.

