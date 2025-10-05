Plane with 3 people on board crashes into Florida peanut field, no survivors found: LCSO
WILLISTON, Fla. - A plane with three people on board crashed in Williston on Sunday and the Levy County Sheriff's Office says they have not found any survivors.
LCSO says the pilot filed a flight plan to land in Williston for refueling on the way home from Kentucky.
A witness to the crash told FOX 13 that the plane exploded when it crashed into a peanut field.
He also said that another plane was in the area and also tried landing but just circled the area until first responders arrived.
No information has been released about the pilot or the passengers.
NTSB is investigating the crash.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Levy County Sheriff's Office.