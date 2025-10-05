Plane with 3 people on board crashes into Florida peanut field, no survivors found: LCSO

The Brief A plane with three people on board crashed in Williston on Sunday and the Levy County Sheriff's Office says they have not found any survivors. A witness to the crash told FOX 13 that the plane exploded when it crashed into a peanut field. No information has been released about the pilot or the passengers.



A plane with three people on board crashed in Williston on Sunday and the Levy County Sheriff's Office says they have not found any survivors.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Trey Kramer

LCSO says the pilot filed a flight plan to land in Williston for refueling on the way home from Kentucky.

What they're saying:

A witness to the crash told FOX 13 that the plane exploded when it crashed into a peanut field.

He also said that another plane was in the area and also tried landing but just circled the area until first responders arrived.

READ: Pinellas Park man killed in officer-involved shooting: PCSO

No information has been released about the pilot or the passengers.

NTSB is investigating the crash.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube