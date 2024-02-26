Plane shreds tire on takeoff; returns for emergency landing at PIE

A Lear Jet had to make an emergency landing on Monday morning at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE).

Airport officials say the plane, with four people on board, landed safely at about 9:30 a.m.

READ: Police respond to officer-involved shooting in Sarasota

Airport officials say when the jet took off from PIE at around 8 a.m. its front tire was shredded.

The pilot circled the area to burn off fuel before landing, according to airport officials.

The jet was able to taxi off the runway on its own.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter