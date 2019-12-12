Plans show shipping container food park in Wesley Chapel at The Grove

article

A Wesley Chapel retail shopping center that was recently sold is now tapped to have a shipping container park similar to Sparkman Wharf in downtown Tampa's Channel district.

Mishorim-Gold Properties, a partnership between commercial real estate investor Mark Gold and Mishorim Real Estate, recently bought The Grove property for $62.7 million. The retail center totals almost half a million square feet and is home to national retailers.

A permit application filed in the Southwest Florida Water Management District this month for a project titled "The Grove Container Park," shows a proposed development on The Grove property that includes a shipping container box park on roughly 6.5 acres within the existing Grove Shopping Center on the eastern side of Oakley Boulevard adjacent Interstate 75 in Wesley Chapel.

