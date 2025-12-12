Dead body found in empty Tampa lot, police say

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief Tampa police are investigating after a man’s dead body was found in an empty lot Friday morning. According to the Tampa Police Department, at around 11 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man who was found dead at the 2700 block of 18th Avenue East. How the man died is currently unknown. The cause will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.



Tampa police are investigating after a man’s dead body was found in an empty lot Friday morning.

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, at around 11 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man who was found dead at the 2700 block of 18th Avenue East.

MORE NEWS: $2.2M COVID relief fraud scheme: 10 Floridians among 11 indicted

Detectives are working to identify the man and notify their next of kin, TPD said.

What we don't know:

How the man died is currently unknown. The cause will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.