Dead body found in empty Tampa lot, police say

Published  December 12, 2025 7:04pm EST
Tampa
    TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating after a man’s dead body was found in an empty lot Friday morning.

    What we know:

    According to the Tampa Police Department, at around 11 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man who was found dead at the 2700 block of 18th Avenue East.

    Detectives are working to identify the man and notify their next of kin, TPD said.

    What we don't know:

    How the man died is currently unknown. The cause will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.

