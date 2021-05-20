Plant City icon Buddy Freddy’s torn down to make room for Chick-Fil-A

article

Another landmark restaurant is being torn down, this time in Plant City.

Demolition started Thursday on Buddy Freddy’s, a down-home restaurant known for its massive country-style breakfast buffet.

The restaurant closed earlier in 2020, but the place has been around for years, with roots back to the 1950s.

If you love food, there is a bright side. Economic development officials say a Chick-Fil-A is going in its place, but there’s no word on exactly when that will happen.

The site is on Goldfinch Drive, right off of Thonotosassa Road.

Over in Tampa, iconic restaurant Kojack’s just announced plans to close after apartment developers bought the property.