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Plant City man arrested, faces federal charges for threat against President Trump

By
Published  April 6, 2026 11:13pm EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Nick Guadalupe Cruz-Lopez was arrested for making a threat to kill President Donald Trump.
    • In the criminal complaint, it shows he posted an Instagram picture of him holding a rifle saying he's on the way to kill the President.
    • He was arrested on April 2 and could face five years in federal prison.

PLANT CITY, Fla. - A Plant City man was arrested for threatening to kill President Donald Trump

What we know:

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Florida announced on Monday night that Nick Guadalupe Cruiz-Lopez, 20, was arrested and charged with the threat. 

According to the complaint, he posted this picture on April 2 to his Instagram account. 

Courtesy: U.S. Attorney's Office, Middle District of Florida

Federal agents found him that same day and arrested him. 

The investigation was conducted entirely by the U.S. Secret Service. 

What we don't know:

Investigators did not release any other information, such as if they took the rifle from him. 

What's next:

This case will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ross Roberts. 

If convicted, Cruz-Lopez faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison. 

The Source: FOX 13 gathered this information from a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Hillsborough CountyPlant CityDonald J. Trump