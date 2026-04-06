Plant City man arrested, faces federal charges for threat against President Trump
PLANT CITY, Fla. - A Plant City man was arrested for threatening to kill President Donald Trump.
What we know:
The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Florida announced on Monday night that Nick Guadalupe Cruiz-Lopez, 20, was arrested and charged with the threat.
According to the complaint, he posted this picture on April 2 to his Instagram account.
Courtesy: U.S. Attorney's Office, Middle District of Florida
Federal agents found him that same day and arrested him.
The investigation was conducted entirely by the U.S. Secret Service.
What we don't know:
Investigators did not release any other information, such as if they took the rifle from him.
What's next:
This case will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ross Roberts.
If convicted, Cruz-Lopez faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.
The Source: FOX 13 gathered this information from a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.