Plant City man arrested, faces federal charges for threat against President Trump

The Brief The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Nick Guadalupe Cruz-Lopez was arrested for making a threat to kill President Donald Trump. In the criminal complaint, it shows he posted an Instagram picture of him holding a rifle saying he's on the way to kill the President. He was arrested on April 2 and could face five years in federal prison.



A Plant City man was arrested for threatening to kill President Donald Trump.

What we know:

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Florida announced on Monday night that Nick Guadalupe Cruiz-Lopez, 20, was arrested and charged with the threat.

According to the complaint, he posted this picture on April 2 to his Instagram account.

Courtesy: U.S. Attorney's Office, Middle District of Florida

Federal agents found him that same day and arrested him.

The investigation was conducted entirely by the U.S. Secret Service.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not release any other information, such as if they took the rifle from him.

What's next:

This case will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ross Roberts.

If convicted, Cruz-Lopez faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.