Plant City police searching for man missing since car crash

article

The Plant City Police Department is searching for Christopher James Watson, 29, who has not been in contact with his family since a car crash early Thursday morning.

Police believe Watson was involved in a single-vehicle crash shortly before midnight at the intersection of Drawdy Rd. and Lone Oak Rd. and left the scene on foot.

Watson is 6’0" and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information on Watson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app

