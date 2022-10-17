Police: 17-year-old boy shot and killed at Lakeland apartment complex over the weekend

article

Detectives are investigating a homicide after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Lakeland over the weekend, police said.

The Lakeland Police Department said officers responded to the Park at Palazzo Apartments off of Victoria Manor Drive at around 10:17 p.m. Saturday. They received reports of a male with critical injuries.

The teen victim was found inside an apartment with a gunshot wound, according to Lakeland police. Officers secured the location and rendered aid to the teen until Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived.

The 17-year-old was taken to Lakeland Regional Health where he died from his injuries, investigators said. Detectives responded to the scene and started processing evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Zach Condo at (863) 834-8958 or email zackary.condo@lakelandgov.net. You can also make an anonymous tip by contacting Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-8477 or visiting www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.