Police arrest man accused of trying to carjack victim at Clearwater gas station

A suspect has been arrested after police say he tried to carjack a man at a Clearwater gas station at knife point on Thursday night.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, shortly before midnight, Brian Davis, 44, asked a man pumping gas at the On The Fly gas station and convenience store, located at 3009 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd., for a ride to Tampa.

When the driver refused, police say Davis tried to get into the car and a fight ensued.

Davis pulled out a large piece of metal and swung it around, using it as a weapon, according to CPD.

Brian Davis mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

When the driver’s friend walked out of the store and tried to help the victim, police say Davis pulled out a knife.

Officers arrested Davis at the scene.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by medics from Clearwater Fire and Rescue.

