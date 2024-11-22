Tampa murder suspect accused of shooting, killing man he knew from doing hurricane clean up: TPD

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

One man is dead, and another is behind bars following a shooting in Tampa on Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 1000 block of Century Park Drive.

When police arrived, they said they found a 32-year-old man dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers added that the victim did not have a weapon on him or in any of his clothing.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw Derrick Smith shoot the victim several times before kicking him and running away. However, police said there was no evidence of an escalating altercation between Smith and the victim before shots rang out.

Police went on to say that evidence gathered at the scene showed that the victim did not get closer than three feet to Smith before shots were heard.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Smith and the victim knew each other from working post-hurricane cleanup, but the motive for the shooting is under investigation.

Officers add that witness statements and evidence from the scene contradict Smith’s original claim of self-defense.

Derrick Smith mugshot. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"This senseless act has taken the life of a young man, and our thoughts are with his loved ones as they navigate this difficult time," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Our detectives worked swiftly and thoroughly to positively identify and arrest the suspect, and we remain committed to ensuring that he is held accountable for his actions."

The gun detectives recovered from Smith’s vehicle was impounded as evidence.

Smither has been arrested and charged with murder.

