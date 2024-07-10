Expand / Collapse search

Police arrest second person accused of defacing St. Pete pride mural

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  July 10, 2024 2:44pm EDT
St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two people are now facing charges after a Pride mural in St. Petersburg was defaced twice in less than one week. 

Antonio Silvestri, 30, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with a felony. 

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Police say Silvestri was caught on camera doing a ‘burnout-style maneuver in his vehicle on the Pride street mural at Central Avenue and 25th Street on May 17 around 10:40 a.m.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, he left tire marks across the rainbow mural and caused significant damage.

About a week before the start of Pride Month, locals in St. Pete said the rainbow street mural in the Grand Central District has been defaced twice in less than one week.

Less than a week later, on May 22, police say 18-year-old Christian Carroll Maier was caught on camera doing doughnuts on the same Pride mural around 3:45 a.m.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Both Maier and Silvestri were charged with felony criminal mischief and racing on a street.

The city and volunteers restored the mural in time for St. Petersburg’s Pride festivities in June. 

