Police arrest second person accused of defacing St. Pete pride mural
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two people are now facing charges after a Pride mural in St. Petersburg was defaced twice in less than one week.
Antonio Silvestri, 30, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with a felony.
Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Police say Silvestri was caught on camera doing a ‘burnout-style maneuver in his vehicle on the Pride street mural at Central Avenue and 25th Street on May 17 around 10:40 a.m.
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, he left tire marks across the rainbow mural and caused significant damage.
Less than a week later, on May 22, police say 18-year-old Christian Carroll Maier was caught on camera doing doughnuts on the same Pride mural around 3:45 a.m.
Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Both Maier and Silvestri were charged with felony criminal mischief and racing on a street.
The city and volunteers restored the mural in time for St. Petersburg’s Pride festivities in June.
