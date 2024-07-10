Police arrest second person accused of defacing St. Pete pride mural

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Two people are now facing charges after a Pride mural in St. Petersburg was defaced twice in less than one week.

Antonio Silvestri, 30, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with a felony.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Police say Silvestri was caught on camera doing a ‘burnout-style maneuver in his vehicle on the Pride street mural at Central Avenue and 25th Street on May 17 around 10:40 a.m.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, he left tire marks across the rainbow mural and caused significant damage.

Less than a week later, on May 22, police say 18-year-old Christian Carroll Maier was caught on camera doing doughnuts on the same Pride mural around 3:45 a.m.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Both Maier and Silvestri were charged with felony criminal mischief and racing on a street.

The city and volunteers restored the mural in time for St. Petersburg’s Pride festivities in June.

