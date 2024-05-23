St. Pete rainbow street mural defaced about a week before Pride Month

About a week before the start of Pride Month, locals in St. Pete said the rainbow street mural in the Grand Central District has been defaced twice in less than one week.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said officers got a call about tire marks on the mural on Central Avenue and 25th Street on Friday. An officer responded to investigate. Right now, police said, it’s an open investigation.

Lee Manuel, the owner of Cocktail St. Pete, a bar just down the street from the mural, said just a few days later, someone did donuts on the mural, damaging it more. A bar across the street from the mural seemed to capture it early Wednesday morning around 2:45 a.m.

Manuel, who is also the vice president of the Grand Central District, said the mural had recently been touched up ahead of Pride Month like it is every year.

"The first instance was really disheartening just knowing it was just recently repainted and the symbol that it is for the community here," Manuel said. "Hearing about it happening again … was just unbelievable."

Manuel usually steps up security at his bar during Pride Month, but plans to have even more safety measures this year. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security issued a warning ahead of Pride Month, saying "Foreign terrorist organizations or their supporters' potential targeting of LGBTQIA+-related events and venues … may seek to exploit increased gatherings associated with the upcoming June 2024 Pride Month."

"This raises awareness overall to everybody in the community that we need to be diligent," Manuel said. "We need to be focused and paying attention to what's happening outside and who's doing that. If you see something that looks wrong, say something. Reach out. Call the police. Let them know. Better to be safe than sorry."

"It’s unfortunate, and having been a lifelong resident born and raised here, my family has been in St. Pete for 110 years, it's not the St. Pete that I knew when I grew up here," he said. "Again, a lot of things have changed, but it's still a great community to live in. It's a very accepting and inclusive community. I just think there's a few bad actors."

According to Manuel, several businesses along Central Avenue close to the mural have moved some of their cameras to point towards the street and the mural in case anything else happens.

If you know anything about either incident, you’re asked to call police.

