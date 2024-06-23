"Feels like a family": Members of LGBTQ community celebrate each other at St. Pete Pride Parade

Hundreds of thousands of people were in downtown St. Pete this weekend for the largest gay pride celebration in the southeast.

Anastasja Martinez attended the St. Pete Pride Festival on Saturday afternoon with her best friends.

"It means a lot," said Martinez. "Really paying homage to the LGBT that came before me and celebrating them. Being in my community is really nice."

She has gone to the festival for many years now, but it was her friend, Lavenia Zafirah's first time, and she took this event as a chance to learn more about the community.

"I'm from a very conservative country, Indonesia, so the LGBTQ is not exposed there," said Zafirah. "When I first met them [my friends], I was like, Oh, this is such a beautiful community."

The main festivity is the Pride Parade which started near Al Lang Stadium and went down Bayshore Drive towards the Vinoy Hotel.

North Straub Park was also filled with live music, food trucks and vendors selling all kinds of merchandise.

"They say Disney's the happiest place on Earth. This is the happiest place on Earth," said vendor Mike Bannister of Bradenton Beach who was selling his 'Pride Collection' items. "Be true to yourself. Whatever that means. As long as you're honest with yourself and live your life to the fullest. That's what it is for us."

Attendees said this was just a very fun event where people could let loose, enjoy the music, and mainly celebrate with each other.

"Pride means celebration of who you are, and it's a space where you can enjoy yourselves without being judged," said Rosangela Vasquez, Martinez's friend.

"It felt like a family I never had before," said Zafirah. "Yeah, very warm here. The weather and the people."

Even though the main festivities ended Saturday night, the vendors will be back at the park on Sunday, June 23.

