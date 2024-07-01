Teen arrested for vandalizing Pride mural in St. Petersburg, police say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Officials say an 18-year-old was caught on camera doing doughnuts on the Pride mural at the Central Avenue and 25th Street roundabout.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Christian Carroll Maier was captured on video on May 22 at 3:45 a.m. doing circular "doughnut-burnouts" while driving his car.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

The video showed Maier leaving several tire marks across the mural and causing significant damage, according to SPPD. Police say he was charged with felony criminal mischief and racing on a street.

According to the police department, the City and volunteers restored the mural in time for the Pride Month festivities.

The investigation is ongoing.

