Teen arrested for vandalizing Pride mural in St. Petersburg, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  July 1, 2024 3:45pm EDT
St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Officials say an 18-year-old was caught on camera doing doughnuts on the Pride mural at the Central Avenue and 25th Street roundabout.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Christian Carroll Maier was captured on video on May 22 at 3:45 a.m. doing circular "doughnut-burnouts" while driving his car.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriffs Office

PREVIOUS: St. Pete rainbow street mural defaced about a week before Pride Month

The video showed Maier leaving several tire marks across the mural and causing significant damage, according to SPPD. Police say he was charged with felony criminal mischief and racing on a street.

PREVIOUS: Rainbow street mural defaced

About a week before the start of Pride Month, locals in St. Pete said the rainbow street mural in the Grand Central District was defaced twice in less than one week.

According to the police department, the City and volunteers restored the mural in time for the Pride Month festivities.

The investigation is ongoing.

